Contrasting PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Houston American Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PetroQuest Energy and Houston American Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Houston American Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Houston American Energy -52.84% -8.93% -8.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Houston American Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.01 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.08 Houston American Energy $1.33 million 24.27 -$1.02 million N/A N/A

Houston American Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PetroQuest Energy.

Summary

PetroQuest Energy beats Houston American Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

