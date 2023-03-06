Cormark Raises Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Price Target to C$1.65

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Colabor Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:GCL opened at C$0.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. Colabor Group has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

