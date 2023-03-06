Cormark Raises Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Price Target to C$1.65

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Colabor Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of TSE:GCL opened at C$0.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. Colabor Group has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40.
About Colabor Group
