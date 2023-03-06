Cormark Raises Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$19.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Martinrea International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Martinrea International Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$15.04 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$15.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,510,695. Corporate insiders own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

