CPS Technologies (CPSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CPS Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.80. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CPS Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

