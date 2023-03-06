Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

