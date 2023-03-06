Critical Analysis: Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) vs. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Silvergate Capital and Bank OZK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 3 7 2 0 1.92 Bank OZK 0 7 1 0 2.13

Volatility & Risk

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus price target of $34.18, suggesting a potential upside of 492.41%. Bank OZK has a consensus price target of $47.56, suggesting a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Bank OZK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 1.04 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.19 Bank OZK $1.38 billion 4.00 $564.14 million $4.54 9.70

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank OZK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81% Bank OZK 40.86% 13.13% 2.12%

Summary

Bank OZK beats Silvergate Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

