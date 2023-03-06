Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Lowered to C$3.19

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.60 to C$3.19 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.60 to C$3.42 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.52.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.31. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$2.68 and a one year high of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 25.37 and a quick ratio of 24.01.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

