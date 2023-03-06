CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $126.04 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $137.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

