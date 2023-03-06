CSFB Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$8.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.25.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 3.8 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

