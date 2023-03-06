Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 43,887 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,887 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

EGP stock opened at $167.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $217.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.19.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

