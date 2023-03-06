Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,364 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.58% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,829,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,563,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,804,000 after buying an additional 999,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after buying an additional 202,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,823,000 after acquiring an additional 701,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

