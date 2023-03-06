D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $102.50 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $107.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

DHI opened at $92.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

