D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $102.50 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $107.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
DHI opened at $92.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
