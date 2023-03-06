Daiwa Capital Markets Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $218.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Daiwa Capital Markets from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.51.

Tesla Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $197.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.22. The firm has a market cap of $625.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,304,127 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

