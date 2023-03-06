Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.50 ($1.39).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.40) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.05) on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.95 ($1.60). The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.96.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.