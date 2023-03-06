Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target to GBX 3,180

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,620 ($43.68) to GBX 3,180 ($38.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Puma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $864.25.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $6.04 on Friday. Puma has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Puma Company Profile

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.