Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Hold

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EURN opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Euronav has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

About Euronav

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $91,843,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,636 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,721,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $23,042,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $11,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.