Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $58.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

INSW has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $373,035 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.