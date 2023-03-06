Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $58.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.
INSW has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.
International Seaways Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
