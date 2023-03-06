Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.04) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.