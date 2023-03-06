Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,258,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $175.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.33. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.49) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.06) to GBX 3,600 ($43.44) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

