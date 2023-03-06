DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives $65.86 Average PT from Analysts

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.86.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DICE. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.