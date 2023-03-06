DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives $65.86 Average PT from Analysts

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DICE. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,206 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,555 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,390,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

