D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

D’Ieteren Group Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of SIEVF stock opened at 200.00 on Thursday. D’Ieteren Group has a one year low of 129.25 and a one year high of 200.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 188.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is 171.34.

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

D’Ieteren Group engages in the distribution, replacement, and repair of automobile and motor vehicles parts. It operates through the following sgements: D’Ieteren Auto, Belron, and Moleskine. The D’Ieteren Auto segment distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche, and Yamaha vehicles.

