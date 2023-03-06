Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Update

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $11.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

