Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

