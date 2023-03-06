Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Holdings Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 50.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter.

INDL opened at $41.74 on Monday. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97.

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

