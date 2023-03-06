Diversey (DSEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th.

Diversey Stock Performance

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. Diversey has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DSEY shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Diversey by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

