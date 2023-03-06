DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.89.
Shares of DLO opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $35.96.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
