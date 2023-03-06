Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,100 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.04% of Domo worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

