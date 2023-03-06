EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,181,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after buying an additional 325,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,524,000 after buying an additional 217,183 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $167.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.19. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46.

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.