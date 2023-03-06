Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Eaton worth $58,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

Shares of ETN opened at $177.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $177.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,530 shares of company stock worth $1,644,639. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

