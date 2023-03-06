EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EDRVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

