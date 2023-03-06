Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.83 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market cap of $875.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

