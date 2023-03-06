Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESRT. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after buying an additional 974,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 387,609 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

