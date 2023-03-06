Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on EFXT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Enerflex Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerflex (EFXT)
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.