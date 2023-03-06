Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EFXT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $52,637,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $45,824,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $44,413,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $16,976,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $13,634,000.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

