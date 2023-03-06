Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EFX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.47.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$9.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

