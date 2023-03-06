Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 61,116 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,116 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,092,000 after buying an additional 131,205 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after buying an additional 376,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,556,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,068,000 after buying an additional 233,500 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after buying an additional 868,000 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

