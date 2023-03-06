Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 18,920 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of WPC opened at $82.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

