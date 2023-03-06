Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 22,950 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $1,369,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,094. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAR opened at $231.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.00. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $327.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

