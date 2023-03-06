Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 5,280 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Edison International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

