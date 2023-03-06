Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,880 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in State Street by 6.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in State Street by 25.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $90.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

