Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,569 shares of company stock worth $13,538,660 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner stock opened at $333.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.87. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.