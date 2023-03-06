Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 418.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $147.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

