Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,310 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Unum Group worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after acquiring an additional 680,241 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Unum Group by 22,885.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after buying an additional 640,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after buying an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNM opened at $45.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

