Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,505 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after buying an additional 105,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $34.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

