Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 49,135 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 327.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 280.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 184.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,582 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,752 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $122.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

