Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Bunge by 20.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth $280,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $98.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.22.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

