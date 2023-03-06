Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,590 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

OHI opened at $27.06 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.