Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 28,765 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,410 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $53,478,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 797.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 797,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $75.20 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

