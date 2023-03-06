Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,939 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.44% of Health Catalyst worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 355,470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 405,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

