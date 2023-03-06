Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in argenx were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,542,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

ARGX opened at $347.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.13. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $256.44 and a 52-week high of $407.93.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.50.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

