Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 297.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,345 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:L opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $234,018.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,676 shares of company stock worth $2,166,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

